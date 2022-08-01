×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Game opens biggest bottle store as retailers turn to booze

Chain store revamps 115 of its SA stores in bid to turn loss-making brand around

01 August 2022 - 23:04 Katharine Child

Game has opened its largest liquor store yet in Eastgate Mall in Johannesburg as retailers increasingly rely on alcohol to boost sales.

Game says it is running the only bottle store in the mall, with it located inside the main store, meaning it is likely to increase customer visits...

