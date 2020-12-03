Vukile Property Fund surprises on the upside
Vukile’s malls weathered the Covid storm better than expected, but the retail sector is certainly not out of the woods
03 December 2020 - 05:00
The shopping mall in SA is not yet dead, despite the galloping pandemic.
Vukile Property Fund owns a R36bn retail-focused portfolio, split between SA and Spain. It is the latest among a bevy of JSE-listed mall owners to emerge from pandemic-induced trading restrictions in better shape than anticipated...
