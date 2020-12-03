Money & Investing Vukile Property Fund surprises on the upside Vukile’s malls weathered the Covid storm better than expected, but the retail sector is certainly not out of the woods BL PREMIUM

The shopping mall in SA is not yet dead, despite the galloping pandemic.

Vukile Property Fund owns a R36bn retail-focused portfolio, split between SA and Spain. It is the latest among a bevy of JSE-listed mall owners to emerge from pandemic-induced trading restrictions in better shape than anticipated...