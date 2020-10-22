Money & Investing Safari turning a new leaf — sort of Safari, which owns a R3.3bn portfolio, is still battling to take the high road after a year of shareholder vs executive run-ins BL PREMIUM

Property company Safari Investments has drawn the ire of activist shareholders for more than a year over poor corporate governance, related-party deals and, most recently, paying consulting fees to nonexecutive directors.

Yet signs that the company is paying much attention to them are still discouragingly faint. The AGM, held a month ago, is a case in point.