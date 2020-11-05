Stenprop confounds sceptics
Brexit aside, the UK’s multilet industrial property is one of the few sectors where rentals are up and vacancies are down
05 November 2020 - 05:00
About two years ago, when JSE-listed Stenprop converted to a UK real estate investment trust (Reit) and moved its secondary listing from Bermuda to London, most local fund managers dumped the stock.
At the time, 33% of Stenprop’s shares were owned by South Africans.
