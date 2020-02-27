Features / Cover Story The cracks in Sisa Ngebulana’s property empire The decision to buy into UK malls, before Brexit raised its head, turned out to be unfortunate BL PREMIUM

Sisa Ngebulana is vexed. He feels the company he founded, Rebosis — the first black property fund to list on the JSE — is being unfairly picked on. During an extensive interview with the FM, Ngebulana, 54, says he is not happy with the way the company has been portrayed by certain journalists (me in particular).

"We know we’re in tough times, and we’re not alone. The whole sector has been decimated … but [the reporting] is just one-way," he says. Just four years ago, he adds, no-one could have predicted the meltdown in the property sector.