Money & Investing Pick n Pay: Stuck in Corona with you Turnaround man Richard Brasher was all set to sail off into the sunset, but the Covid-19 virus had other plans

Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, Richard Brasher would have announced he was stepping down from Pick n Pay at last week’s annual results.

Instead, in his dry British turn of phrase, he delivered a quasi-Churchillian message to ready his staff for the fight of their lives.