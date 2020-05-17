Business House brand sector set to soar as hardship bites The key is to find a way to offer affordable products, but not skimp on quality BL PREMIUM

The private-label concept, which was pioneered in SA by Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman 44 years ago, may gather momentum for the retailer in a post-Covid world as rising unemployment and pay cuts force consumers to seek more affordable options.

Private-label or house brands are products manufactured by external parties for sale under a retailer's name - be it Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Checkers or Spar - usually at lower prices than national named brands.