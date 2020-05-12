COMPANY COMMENT
Pick n Pay commends ‘remarkable’ staff during Covid-19
While in the UK, where the economy is tentatively opening up, property funds may be going cheap
12 May 2020 - 19:03
“The team” and “remarkable” were words Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher repeated often while presenting the retailer’s annual results.
He could have stuck to numbers and a serious drop in profit amid the challenges in Africa, increased operational costs and local tax challenges, but Brasher’s results presentation was a lesson in leadership as he paid tribute to the staff on the front-line serving people who could possibly expose them to Covid-19.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now