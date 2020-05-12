Companies COMPANY COMMENT Pick n Pay commends ‘remarkable’ staff during Covid-19 While in the UK, where the economy is tentatively opening up, property funds may be going cheap BL PREMIUM

“The team” and “remarkable” were words Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher repeated often while presenting the retailer’s annual results.

He could have stuck to numbers and a serious drop in profit amid the challenges in Africa, increased operational costs and local tax challenges, but Brasher’s results presentation was a lesson in leadership as he paid tribute to the staff on the front-line serving people who could possibly expose them to Covid-19.