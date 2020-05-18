BUSI MAVUSO: Need to relax the Covid-19 restrictions is becoming more urgent by the day
The state has to ensure the health of its people, but also of the economy
18 May 2020 - 18:40
With the country sliding deeper into recession every week as many industries remain closed or operate at half capacity, the urgency grows to reduce restrictions on the economy. The state needs to ensure the health of both its people and the economy.
I was much encouraged by signs of a growing realisation in the government of the desperate position of the economy and the need to change the approach to the lockdown.
