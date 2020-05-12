Virus derails Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher’s retirement plan
Instead of stepping down, Richard Brasher is ‘stepping up’
12 May 2020 - 13:53
Pick n Pay’s latest results announcement was supposed to be CEO Richard Brasher’s swansong after a seven-year run in which he presided over what has been called the comeback story of the decade. And then Covid-19 intervened.
"The company deserves a bit more stability and continuity," an emotional Brasher, 58, said in a webcast on Tuesday after unveiling a 15.2% rise in pretax profit for the local business in the year to March.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now