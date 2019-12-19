Shopping’s blackout blues for mall owners
Retail therapy takes on new meaning as blackouts separate the lit from the dark and mall owners push for a festive kick
19 December 2019 - 05:00
Eskom’s rolling blackouts could not have come at a worse time for embattled retailers and mall owners.
Industry players have faced tough trading conditions over the past two years on the back of tighter consumer spending and a stuttering economy.
