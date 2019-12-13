Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Silence may be golden but darkness is just depressing I have never heard the word f**k used so much in my 61 years and for a host of reasons that I never knew existed without a steady supply of electricity BL PREMIUM

I threw back my bedroom curtains on Wednesday morning and gasped as sunlight flooded my room. It was soon after sunrise, so the quality of the light was early-morning gentle. There was little heat in the pale gold sunshine, so it was not the need for warmth that made me hold out my arms to welcome the fluorescent beams that danced towards me.

It was the light that streamed into my room, kissing my slippers, floating over my white, cotton pillows that made purring sounds of contentment emerge from my throat.