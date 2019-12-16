Company Comment
Now Eskom wants you to pay for its mistakes
16 December 2019 - 16:31
It is impossible to imagine Eskom could annoy its customers any more than it has in the past few weeks with its inability to keep the lights on. Well, the state-owned power monopoly may have achieved the impossible.
It has applied to the national energy regulator (Nersa) to bump up electricity costs by 17% to make up the R27bn it lost in the rolling blackouts.
