Companies Company Comment Now Eskom wants you to pay for its mistakes BL PREMIUM

It is impossible to imagine Eskom could annoy its customers any more than it has in the past few weeks with its inability to keep the lights on. Well, the state-owned power monopoly may have achieved the impossible.

It has applied to the national energy regulator (Nersa) to bump up electricity costs by 17% to make up the R27bn it lost in the rolling blackouts.