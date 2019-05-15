Supernaturally good new TV series to stream

Game of Thrones might be nearly over, but there’s no reason to go back to your everyday life. Showmax has some awesome spooky new series to transport you to another realm.

A Discovery of Witches

Forget Team Edward - the new vampire on the block is brooding, dangerous Matthew Clairmont, and he definitely does not sparkle. Like Twilight for grownups, A Discovery of Witches follows Diana Bishop, a historian whose veins course with powerful witch blood.

She wants nothing to do with her heritage, however - until she encounters a strange manuscript that threatens to upset the delicate balance between witches and the other shadowy creatures that walk the Earth, vampires and daemons.

The only one she can trust, it seems, is Matthew, a centuries-old, immortal vampire with plenty of secrets of his own. They are inexorably bound, but their deepening relationship is forbidden by a 1,000-year-old law.

The series, which is based on the best-selling All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness, is gorgeously shot, with locations spanning the ancient towers of Oxford to ruined mountain castles, to the canals of Venice. It’s been awarded a rare 100% rating on critic site Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it’s received universal acclaim.

A Discovery of Witches is first and only on Showmax - binge-watch season 1 (seasons 2 and 3 have been commissioned) now.