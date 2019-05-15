Supernaturally good new TV series to stream
Game of Thrones might be nearly over, but there’s no reason to go back to your everyday life. Showmax has some awesome spooky new series to transport you to another realm.
A Discovery of Witches
Forget Team Edward - the new vampire on the block is brooding, dangerous Matthew Clairmont, and he definitely does not sparkle. Like Twilight for grownups, A Discovery of Witches follows Diana Bishop, a historian whose veins course with powerful witch blood.
She wants nothing to do with her heritage, however - until she encounters a strange manuscript that threatens to upset the delicate balance between witches and the other shadowy creatures that walk the Earth, vampires and daemons.
The only one she can trust, it seems, is Matthew, a centuries-old, immortal vampire with plenty of secrets of his own. They are inexorably bound, but their deepening relationship is forbidden by a 1,000-year-old law.
The series, which is based on the best-selling All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness, is gorgeously shot, with locations spanning the ancient towers of Oxford to ruined mountain castles, to the canals of Venice. It’s been awarded a rare 100% rating on critic site Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it’s received universal acclaim.
A Discovery of Witches is first and only on Showmax - binge-watch season 1 (seasons 2 and 3 have been commissioned) now.
Charmed
It’s been 21 years (gasp!) since the original Charmed, starring Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty. The reboot follows the same premise: three sisters, Mel, Maggie and Macy, discover they are the Charmed Ones, powerful good witches who are able to freeze time, read minds and move objects respectively.
Charmed is available to watch on M-Net City and Showmax at the same time, on Saturdays at 6.15pm. Previous episodes are on Showmax.
The Herd
Supernatural forces and witchcraft are central to the drama that swirls around the Mthethwa family in The Herd. In the second season, the family’s farm is under new management, and at the centre of the Mthethwas’ problems. A few new faces join the cast, and they bring with them shady agendas and dark secrets that threaten everyone.
Watch The Herd on Sundays on Mzansi Magic (channel 161) at 8pm, or watch online on DStv Now »
Episodes come express to Showmax as well, and you can binge-watch season 1 on Showmax if you need a refresher.
Die Spreeus
Two fearless detectives tackle paranormal mysteries in this Afrikaans drama series. A grizzled detective and his young partner chase ghosts, spirits and things that go bump in the night in stories set around SA.
Die Spreeus now airs on Showmax a full day before it airs on kykNET, so diehard fans can get their fix on Mondays.
