Food delivery: how local brands have reinvented themselves

Swimwear brand Granadilla is more closely associated with scorching days and hot bods on Clifton’s 4th Beach than with veggie boxes.

But the business has changed direction during lockdown and is now delivering "immune-boosting goodness to your doorstep" (in Cape Town) with fresh pasta, veggie boxes and kombucha, among other goods.

The swimwear brand launched "Granadilla Eats" on March 14 when the owners saw retail coming to a standstill because of Covid-19.

Using the Granadilla brand and team and their kombucha factory, it partnered with local farmers and popular small businesses. The first box of produce was delivered 48 hours after launching.