An ode to eating out

I don’t dress up anymore: as an adult living in the Cape Town CBD, restaurants are now — well, were now — an everyday part of my life. I think we did know how spoilt we were for choice two months ago in our old life, when 273 options (yes, really) popped up on my OrderIn app whether I opened it at home or at the office, and innovative places were regularly being launched to tempt us.

Certainly, spending six years in Joburg between 2009 and 2015 made me much more appreciative of Cape Town’s dining options. That said, nowhere in Cape Town can you get food like you can at Red Chamber or Pron, and you have to trek to Magica Roma in Pinelands to eat anything like the old-school SA-Italian food that pops up regularly in Joburg and is especially fantastic at Tortellino d’Oro in Oaklands. Also, I miss Schwarma Co in Norwood. A lot.

Anyway, back to being a spoilt Capetonian diner — a woman who thinks twice about going to Bao Down to guzzle prawn toast at the bar only because she has to take an Uber to get there, rather than walking, and walking gets her within 10 minutes to La Tête, or Bocca, or the Commissary (I know, never again, my heart is sore), or Clarke’s, or True Italic, or The Meeting Place, or Hokey Poke. A different Uber — or even a MyCiti bus — would get me to Publik for indie wine and a plate of burrata with melba toast, with tacos at El Burro Taqueria afterwards.

I miss it all very much. To paraphrase one of the classic ad slogans my godmother’s husband worked on back in the day, restaurants are about talking, eating, drinking, laughing, singing, sharing … OK, maybe not singing, please. They’re definitely about fellow diners whom you don’t know appearing charming and interesting, rather than like mad libertarians run amok, as most people seem on lockdown social media.

Sometimes restaurants are about transcendent food and beautiful spaces too — things to eat and places to be in that transform the way you think about the world.

Or they can simply be about the food you think is great at the time. All of this, I think, is why I love them so.