A feast of reasons to order in

Hands up: who’s sick and tired of cooking all their own meals? Who misses the joyful conviviality of the neighbourhood bistro, the subtle theatre of fine dining and the simple, unfettered delight of someone else doing the planning, shopping and cooking? (And, of course, the cleaning up afterwards.)

While the joy of breaking bread with family and friends across a restaurant table may still lie in the far-off neverland of level 1 lockdown, chefs across the country are dishing up delivery boxes and takeaways that will remind you just why eating out is such an unassailable pleasure. These are chefs who have been left without custom for more than two months and are hustling day and night to keep their kitchen lights on and staff employed. If we want those doors to still be open when the lockdown eases, they deserve our support.

So forget the fried chicken takeaway, and pass on the pizza this weekend; these fine restaurants have you covered good and proper.

Johannesburg

Aurum Cooks @ Home

Locals didn’t get much time to book a table at Aurum — the fine dining destination in Sandton’s sparkling new high-rise — before lockdown hit. Luckily you still have the chance for a taste of what chef Darren O’Donovan has to offer. Aurum Cooks @ Home offers a pared-down menu, but with no shortage of choice of snacks, starters, salads, sides, mains and desserts. There’s also pizza from the Octo Bar; but perhaps more interesting is the Aurum home picnic, with a cornucopia of spreads, breads, preserves and charcuterie to choose from. It’s as good a reason as any to soak up some socially distanced winter sunshine. Delivery within 15km of Sandton is charged at 12.5% of the bill (minimum R200).

aurumrestaurant.co.za