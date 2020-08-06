TRAVEL: Stellar stays in SA

Gelukkie

Paternoster is one of those unique places that you won’t forget easily. With its quaint whitewashed buildings and wind-blown vegetation, the town perches on the edge of a blue Atlantic bay that will take your breath away — literally, if you dare venture into the waves in winter. The people are welcoming and the food divine and one of the best examples of West Coast hospitality can be found at Gelukkie. The charming wedding venue has two rustic-chic self-catering cottages with a laid-back feel that will make you unwind instantly. Stroll into town for the makings of a feast fresh from the sea and enjoy it in Gelukkie’s shady garden before whiling away the afternoon on your hanging daybed. The family-run establishment’s welcoming atmosphere and attention to detail will have you heading back to recharge again and again.

gelukkie.co.za