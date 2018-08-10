Whisky to buy right now: Kilkerran Eight-Year-Old Cask Strength

Every month Saverio Cardillo, owner of Joburg’s Bottega Whiskey Club, gives us his tip on a top tipple.

August’s pick: Kilkerran Eight-Year-Old Cask Strength.

Why? This limited-edition single malt is a perfectly balanced mix of smokiness, perfume, zestiness and sweetness.

The deal: The second edition of this delight has a 55.7% cask strength and is produced at the Glengyle Distillery in Campbeltown, on Scotland’s Kintyre Peninsula. Useless but interesting fact: the peninsula’s mull (or headland as we’d call it) is the one Paul McCartney and his band Wings sing about in their hit Mull of Kintyre. Why? Sir Paul owns a farm there.

Back to the whisky. In its prime, Campbeltown had more than 30 distilleries. Today there are only three: Glengyle; the famous Springbank, which was founded in 1828; and Glen Scotia. The Kilkerran is a great example of how bigger isn’t always better and that small producers are doing great things.

Cardillo says: "It’s also the ideal thing to pair with spare ribs, or a smoky meat like brisket."

For more info and to buy Sav's pick, visit bottegawhiskey.com

