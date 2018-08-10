Life / Food

Whisky to buy right now: Kilkerran Eight-Year-Old Cask Strength

This limited-edition single malt is a perfectly balanced mix of smokiness, perfume, zestiness and sweetness

10 August 2018 - 13:08 Sarah Buitendach
Picture: SUPPLIED

Every month Saverio Cardillo, owner of Joburg’s Bottega Whiskey Club, gives us his tip on a top tipple.

August’s pick: Kilkerran Eight-Year-Old Cask Strength.

Why? This limited-edition single malt is a perfectly balanced mix of smokiness, perfume, zestiness and sweetness.

The deal: The second edition of this delight has a 55.7% cask strength and is produced at the Glengyle Distillery in Campbeltown, on Scotland’s Kintyre Peninsula. Useless but interesting fact: the peninsula’s mull (or headland as we’d call it) is the one Paul McCartney and his band Wings sing about in their hit Mull of Kintyre. Why? Sir Paul owns a farm there.

Back to the whisky. In its prime, Campbeltown had more than 30 distilleries. Today there are only three: Glengyle; the famous Springbank, which was founded in 1828; and Glen Scotia. The Kilkerran is a great example of how bigger isn’t always better and that small producers are doing great things.

Cardillo says: "It’s also the ideal thing to pair with spare ribs, or a smoky meat like brisket."

For more info and to buy Sav’s pick, visitbottegawhiskey.com

The FM is giving away a bottle of whisky, courtesy of Bottega Whiskey Club, to the writer of our best reader’s letter for August. We will notify the winner and have the prize delivered to his or her door. It’s as easy as that.

Whisky to buy right now: The Macallan

New single malt has been matured in a combo of both sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks, and the result is warm, fruity and spicy
Life
28 days ago

