Whiskey you need to buy right now: Redbreast 12-year-old

This is the big daddy of single pot still Irish whiskey

06 April 2018 - 10:44 Sarah Buitendach

Each month, Saverio Cardillo, owner of Joburg’s Bottega Whiskey Club, gives us his tip on the top tipple to get your hands on.

April’s pick: Redbreast 12-year-old Whiskey.

Why? This is the big daddy of single pot still Irish whiskey.

The deal: Single pot still whiskey is not only unique to the Emerald Isle, it’s specific to a particular spot: the Midleton Distillery in County Cork. So it’s properly Irish, to be sure.

The guys at Midleton — the largest whiskey distillery in the country — magic up this 12-year-old delight from a mash of malted and unmalted barley, which is then triple-distilled in a gigantic, traditional copper-pot still. The finished product is pretty much considered to be the definitive Irish whiskey.

Pedigree aside, this elegant little pick-me-up will make you smile. It’s buttery, rich and has subtle spicy elements. It’s like a heavenly morsel of burnt brioche that you’ll want to enjoy with a bit of smoked bacon and some maple syrup.

For more info and to buy Sav’s pick, visit bottegawhiskey.com

But wait, there’s more: the Financial Mail is giving away a bottle of this gem to the writer of our best reader’s letter for April. The winner will be notified by us and have the prize delivered to his or her door. It’s as easy as that.

MARTINI MASTER CLASS: A guide to the driest of drinks

While many restaurants and bars offer the martini, only a few serve the classic one
21 days ago

