Hit Milpark’s 44 Stanley for two grand new spots

The Storer

This lifestyle store opened its doors last month, and we defy you to walk past without being sucked in. The showroom is heaving with things you know you shouldn’t buy but will want immediately nonetheless. Beautifully embroidered throws, Persian carpets, kaftans, jewellery, earthenware — they’ve got it all. As the stock might suggest, the aesthetic is pretty much "rich bohemian" — with goods sourced from all over the world. The coup de grâce as far as our wallets go is undoubtedly the mini in-house florist. Flanked by a lush living wall, this is where you’ll find winter-busting house plants and bunches of fresh blooms.

thestorer.co

The Leopard

Walk across the way to what is arguably one of the best food spots in the city. We were beside ourselves when the Leopard restaurant closed its doors in Melville last year. Fortunately, owners (and Joburg food stalwarts) Andrea Burgener and Nick Gordon quickly reopened in a new incarnation — a deli. Their 44 Stanley Ave iteration has been wildly oversubscribed since it popped up, with people queueing for ready-cooked meals (we recommend the Quasi Mozambican Brinjals especially), lunchtime takeaways and pantry essentials like Cinsault and Haribo sweets.

Fortunately they took the hint and have expanded the space. So now you can sit down and enjoy breakfast (whisky-laced Atholl Brose perhaps), a Pata plate over lunch and lots of Gordon’s charm and humour. We live in hope that they’ll add Little Cough Quail to the menu soon.

leopardfoodcompany.com