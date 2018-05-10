Whisky you need to buy right now: Kamiki

Each month, Saverio Cardillo, owner of Joburg’s Bottega Whiskey Club, gives us his tip on the top tipple to get your hands on.

May’s pick: Kamiki.

Why? It is a Japanese whisky with a unique cedar-wood touch.

The deal: Kamiki would be an excellent addition to the mix of fynbos gins and high-end tequilas in any liquor cabinet.

Besides this liquid amber being made in Nara, the home of all good Japanese whiskies, it is matured in cedar-wood casks. And not just any cedar-wood casks, mind you — they are fashioned from the Yoshino Sugi trees that grow at the base of the city’s Mount Miwa.

You’ll get this aromatic, spiced wood in the flavour and on the nose, but you’ll also get hints of tropical fruits, banana and pineapple.

Kamiki has a cask strength of 48.5%. What’s just launched in SA is the first batch of this non-chill-filtrated and non-age-statement malt.

For more info and to buy Sav’s pick, visit bottegawhiskey.com.

