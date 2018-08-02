What to read right now (according to the experts)

Now’s your chance. The Man Booker prize longlist was released at the end of last month. The shortlist announcement takes place on September 20 and the prize for the ultimate winner for 2018 will be awarded in October.

This means there’s still time for you to get up to speed with some of the 13 books that made the first-round cut of what is arguably the world’s most important prize for books written in English. This year they include Warlight by Michael Ondaatje, who just scooped the new Golden Man Booker prize (the ultimate Booker, if you will) for his classic, The English Patient.