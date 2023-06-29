Lady Skollie: the hole truth, and nothing but the truth

JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
There’s one standout work in Lady Skollie’s exhibition Groot Gat — which opened last week in Makhanda as part of the National Arts Festival — that predates the rest.
Last year, Lady Skollie (real name Laura Windvogel-Molefi) was named the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts, one of South Africa’s most prestigious art prizes. Part of that award was an exhibition that opens at the festival and then tours the country. ..
