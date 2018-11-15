Collaboration is the name of the new style game

All these years later, and the family are still operationally involved. The design part of the company was started by Halsted and her three children:daughters Catherine and Megan Berning and son Jonathan Berning, who runs Ardmore Design in Joburg. Three years ago they opened their Hyde Park Square store, where you’ll find everything from velvet cushions to plush couches.

So what’s all the fuss about some clay vessels anyway? What is it that sets them apart from any other pottery outfit? Well, simply put, it’s the intricate 3D designs themselves — always enmeshed with imagery of KwaZulu-Natal. They celebrate Africa’s big cats, birds, elephants, crocodiles, monkeys, rhinos and flowers and display patterns of Zulu beadwork and woven baskets.

Some have described the Ardmore aesthetic as kitsch and over-the-top; really, though, what they produce is colourful, quirky, sophisticated and vibrant. Their work is always a joyful (albeit expensive) interpretation of the environment.

Recognition of this has come from places that count. In 1991, Charles Greig Jewellers bought and displayed their ceramics, and they continue to sell their products in their upmarket Hyde Park Corner store. Prestigious auction house Christie’s hosted auctions of their ceramics in London, describing them as "modern collectibles". And their work can be found in leading galleries and collections around the world, including the Museum of Arts & Design in New York and the Museum of Cultures in Basel, Switzerland.

Family matters

Every year they exhibit in London and Cape Town, at the Cellars-Hohenort hotel in Constantia. Now they’re joining forces with Zimbabwean luxury brand Patrick Mavros for their first collaboration in SA. Both are family-owned and -run businesses, and have previously exhibited together in London, Nairobi and Harare.

Their upcoming combined show will also be at the Cellars-Hohenort from February 13 to 17.

This tie-up between the two outfits is a natural one given their mutual love of Africa, but there’s a familial link too. Halsted’s sister is married to Patrick Mavros. "This is the first time we’ll be with them in Cape Town," says Halsted, who also sells in various boutique stores across the city.