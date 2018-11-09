Wonder women of popular culture

The chef: Samin Nosrat

Between Chef’s Table and Ugly Delicious there really is no shortage of sophisticated food porn on our screens. But Netflix’s Salt Fat Acid Heat and its host, Nosrat, have taken the genre to a new level — glorifying the provenance of ingredients.

The Iranian-American chef and writer travels around the world to learn about what she deems the Holy Grail elements of great cooking. The four-part docu-series is named for each section of the hit book she produced first.

This is a sublime adventure of pesto making in Liguria, salt harvesting in Japan and eating red-cow parmesan so good that it brings tears to her eyes.

Salt Fat Acid Heat is a cooking-slash-travel show, but not in a stagey kind of way. And the key? Nosrat is, dare we say, normal. She slurps her pasta, eats too fast and winces her way through dicing onions. She’s the kind of accessible chef that makes people want to start cooking.