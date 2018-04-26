Where to go for sensational seasonal shopping

It has asked these creative types to come up with an experience, artwork or product inspired by Trenery. So far the project has featured artists Pierre Fouché and Pierre le Riche, and Joburg-based perfume house Saint d’Ici is next on the cards.

Right now, Yswara — one of our favourite local tea companies — is in the mix. Its founder, Swaady Martin, has specially created a rooibos blend with chocolate, coconut and mocca overtones, taking her cue from Trenery’s Folkloric Spice paisley textile pattern.

For the next few days, if you spend more than R1,500 at one of the participating Trenery standalone stores (Cavendish, Sandton, the V&A Waterfront or Gateway), you get a bijoux canister of the tea, aptly adorned in the spicy print.