Where to go for sensational seasonal shopping

The Trenery Guild collaboration is one of the more interesting initiatives to hit the local retail scene in some time

26 April 2018 - 13:52 Sarah Buitendach

We’re decidedly impressed by the new, internationally inspired homeware collection from local store Poetry.

This year’s autumn/winter range is an eclectic mix of products that references the likes of Scandi, Indian, Japanese and African living and design. We’re particularly taken with the cozy, tasselled throws and painterly ceramics.

The Trenery Guild

The Trenery Guild collaboration is one of the more interesting initiatives to hit the local retail scene in some time. The Aussie fashion and décor brand (owned by Woolworths) is rolling out a series of partnerships with top local artisans and crafts-people in the first half of the year.

Swaady Martin
Swaady Martin

It has asked these creative types to come up with an experience, artwork or product inspired by Trenery. So far the project has featured artists Pierre Fouché and Pierre le Riche, and Joburg-based perfume house Saint d’Ici is next on the cards.

Right now, Yswara — one of our favourite local tea companies — is in the mix. Its founder, Swaady Martin, has specially created a rooibos blend with chocolate, coconut and mocca overtones, taking her cue from Trenery’s Folkloric Spice paisley textile pattern.

For the next few days, if you spend more than R1,500 at one of the participating Trenery standalone stores (Cavendish, Sandton, the V&A Waterfront or Gateway), you get a bijoux canister of the tea, aptly adorned in the spicy print.

Hit Milpark’s 44 Stanley for two grand new spots

44 Stanley Avenue has long been one of the best shopping centres in Joburg
13 days ago

