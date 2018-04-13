Design that’s a joint effort

Pichulik

Cape Town jewellery brand Pichulik has joined forces with Italian trainer brand Superga to create three super-stylish pairs of sneakers.

Buy the shoes at Superga concept stores or online at supergashop.co.za

Skinny laMinx

Local label Skinny laMinx is best known for retro-inspired upholstery fabric. But now, founder Heather Moore has created a line of clothing with Dutch fashion brand King Louie.

Browse and shop the collection at kinglouie.eu