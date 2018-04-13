Life / Art

Design that’s a joint effort

Collaborations between creative types are très en vogue at the moment

13 April 2018 - 12:24 Sarah Buitendach

Collaborations between creative types are très en vogue at the moment. Here are two new SA examples that might inspire you to do a spot of shopping.

Pichulik

Cape Town jewellery brand Pichulik has joined forces with Italian trainer brand Superga to create three super-stylish pairs of sneakers.

Buy the shoes at Superga concept stores or online at supergashop.co.za

 

Skinny laMinx

Local label Skinny laMinx is best known for retro-inspired upholstery fabric. But now, founder Heather Moore has created a line of clothing with Dutch fashion brand King Louie.

Browse and shop the collection at kinglouie.eu

Life
1 month ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.