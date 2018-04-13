Design that’s a joint effort
Collaborations between creative types are très en vogue at the moment
Here are two new SA examples that might inspire you to do a spot of shopping.
Pichulik
Cape Town jewellery brand Pichulik has joined forces with Italian trainer brand Superga to create three super-stylish pairs of sneakers.
Buy the shoes at Superga concept stores or online at supergashop.co.za
Skinny laMinx
Local label Skinny laMinx is best known for retro-inspired upholstery fabric. But now, founder Heather Moore has created a line of clothing with Dutch fashion brand King Louie.
Browse and shop the collection at kinglouie.eu
