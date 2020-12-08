News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 256: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 3,313 to 817,878, there have been 745,750 recoveries and 22,249 deaths to date

08 December 2020 - 07:00

Western Cape premier Alan Winde visited Cape Town International Airport to look at the Covid-19 safety protocols that were put in place ahead of the ...
