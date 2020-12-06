Small businesses are optimistic despite Covid-19 health crisis
06 December 2020 - 16:45
Small businesses hardest hit by the government’s Covid-19 lockdown are optimistic their enterprises will survive the health crisis despite little support from the government, banks and landlords.
According to a recent survey by Cape Town-based Retail Capital, a firm that offers funding and asset finance to small businesses in SA, 86% of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) stated that their business will survive the pandemic. This is despite the majority not receiving relief from their landlords or financial institutions during lockdown. Most of them (73%) also did not earn an income as they could not trade...
