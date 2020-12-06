National covax Tito Mboweni: SA has not missed deadline to pay R500m for Covid-19 vaccine Mboweni says the Solidarity Fund has agreed to pay BL PREMIUM

SA has not missed the deadline to pay the R500m required for its participation in a global initiative to ensure equitable access by middle- and low-income countries to Covid-19 vaccines, finance minister Tito Mboweni said in the National Assembly on Friday.

He was replying to a question by DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis at the end of the debate on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that was adopted by parliament. The DA, EFF, Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party voted against the bill...