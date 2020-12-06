covax
Tito Mboweni: SA has not missed deadline to pay R500m for Covid-19 vaccine
Mboweni says the Solidarity Fund has agreed to pay
06 December 2020 - 17:37
SA has not missed the deadline to pay the R500m required for its participation in a global initiative to ensure equitable access by middle- and low-income countries to Covid-19 vaccines, finance minister Tito Mboweni said in the National Assembly on Friday.
He was replying to a question by DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis at the end of the debate on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that was adopted by parliament. The DA, EFF, Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party voted against the bill...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now