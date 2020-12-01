News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 249: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,302 to 790,004, there have been 731,242 recoveries and 21,535 deaths to date

01 December 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 249: Pictures of the day

Two young girls hold signs protesting the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus disease in Charleston, West Virginia, in the ...
