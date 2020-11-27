Gauteng is concerned about Covid-19 resurgence after festive season

Gauteng premier David Makhura says there is concern about a possible Covid-19 resurgence in the province in January and February as people return after the holiday season.

Makhura’s comments come as the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape is experiencing a resurgence, putting pressure on hospitals as SA goes into the December holidays.

The Western Cape provincial government is considering local restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in Cape Town and the Garden Route, which are both tourist havens.

While SA is still in lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state of disaster, which was declared to allow for the lockdown, is set to expire on December 15 unless it is extended once again.

On Friday, Makhura delivered his end-of-year political report in the provincial legislature, in which he said that although the increase of infections in Gauteng is moderate, he is concerned about a resurgence, which will have an impact on the province’s plans for 2021.

“Unless each and everyone of us takes steps to prevent a resurgence that may be much bigger than the first wave in June/July, we will all be in serious trouble in December, January [and] February,” he said.

Makhura said the provincial advisory committee on Covid-19 projects that the risk of transmission will increase during the festive season as a result of various factors.

The first is that there is increased interprovincial travel that will result in greater contact between people.

The second is festive season gatherings between friends and families, with the vulnerability of older persons being visited by children and grandchildren potentially becoming super-spreading events if the necessary precautions are not taken.

The third is that crowded and poorly ventilated spaces, particularly where people talk, shout or sing, are “perfect conditions for the virus to spread”.

Makhura called on Gauteng residents to be more vigilant than ever, and to avoid big family gatherings and parties during the festive season.

“We must make it loud and clear that Covid-19 is still with us and the virus is looking for opportunities to spread as we approach the festive season and more people travel,” Makhura said.

