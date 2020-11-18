News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 236: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 1,987 to 754,256, there have been 696,820 recoveries and 20,432 deaths to date

18 November 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 236: Pictures of the day

People wear face masks amid the spread of coronavirus disease at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
