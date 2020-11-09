Falling Covid-19 cases a good omen ahead of critical government decision

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in SA dropped almost 18%, in the last week of October, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) testing summary report.

This reveals that SA recorded 9,425 new cases in that week — rising in the Eastern Cape but dropping in Gauteng, the Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal — compared to 11,474 the week before.

However, this comes as politicians warn that citizens have let their guard down and are not following regulations, including wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large crowds.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss this behaviour, which some have dubbed “reckless”, after which President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA.

At this point, it isn’t clear if the NCCC will call for a stricter lockdown. However, the ‘state of disaster’ ends on Sunday, November 15, so if the government wants to extend it, it will have to do so in the next few days.

Ahead of this decision, the fall in the number of positive cases, outside of the Eastern Cape, is welcome news.

Perhaps the best barometer of infections is the “test positivity ratio” — the number of positive tests as a percentage of all tests conducted — since the number of tests conducted can fluctuate.

On this score, there are fewer cases too: in the last week of October, the number of tests that were positive declined slightly to 9.5% of all tests conducted.

To put that in context, at the peak of the epidemic in the first week of July, 31.3% of tests conducted were positive for Covid-19.

The NICD, however, cautions that interpreting test data has limitations. For example, testing strategies can vary in different provinces from mass testing that will detect a lower positivity rate versus targeted testing of ill people, which will give higher ratio of positive tests.

Nonetheless, the trend is clear: the number of positive Covid-19 tests has dropped since July, even if the actual numbers of tests conducted has also dropped.

And yet, the headlines are full of warnings of a ‘second wave’ akin to that experienced in Europe, where cases have risen in winter, as people spend more time indoors.

In SA, the numbers tell a different story — for now, at least.

In a recent interview on website Medical Brief, UCT Professor of Medicine Linda Gail Bekker said that looking at the seven-day moving averages of new cases, there appeared to be “fairly low level transmission” of the virus locally.

She and her husband, emeritus Professor Robin Wood, believe that “it’s probably going to go on like that, with perhaps occasional outbreaks or super-spreader events”.

She cautioned that her prediction was tempered by the fact that she doesn’t have “a crystal ball to know the future”.

Trouble brewing in the Eastern Cape

Bekker said that on Sunday, while transmission was “plodding along” generally, the Eastern Cape “continues to see a steady rise” both in cases and higher mortality,

”There may need to be ongoing concern about small outbreaks as people socialise in the festive season and people perhaps travel long distances together,” she says.

It isn’t made easier, she says, by “prevention fatigue”, where people drop their guard.

Wits University Professor of Vaccinology Shabir Madhi is concerned about the increase in hospitalisations in the Eastern Cape. However, he points out that the hospitalisation data shows infections from two to four weeks earlier, rather than in real-time.

“Without a steady testing rate, it impossible to characterise if there is a resurgence or not only by looking at the seven day rolling average,” he says.

But amid this uncertainty, says Madhi, it’s critical that people wear masks and practice social distancing.

So what about the odds of a second wave?

Bekker responds: “there is no evidence yet. So presumably fears of a second wave are based on what has happened in the North. It may depend on how much infection occurred in the first wave”.

One fact mitigating the odds of a second wave, scientists say, is that in densely populated areas, a large number of people already have antibodies for Covid-19. For instance, in Cape Town’s townships, up to 40% of people had antibodies for the virus.

It also helps that it’s summer in SA.

“Fresh air is my friend,” said Bekker. “We can do a lot, as long as we’re outside and it’s in a well-ventilated space. It is very much to our advantage now in the South that we’re moving into the summer months. I’m very concerned about the North.”

Hopefully on Tuesday, the NCCC weighs the falling Covid-19 numbers against the imperative to keep the economy open, before reinstating any stricter bans on movement or business.

For a start, Ramaphosa could emphasise the need for people to be outdoors as much as possible.