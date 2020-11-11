Crunch time for Cape Town’s half-empty hotels

SA’s hospitality industry, which has lost about R100bn in tourism spend since the lockdown was imposed in March, is waiting anxiously to see if the department of home affairs will heed calls to scrap its “red list” of 22 countries whose citizens are banned from travelling to SA.

The list, which includes eight of SA’s top 10 international tourism markets — including the UK, US and Germany — is expected to be updated some time this month.

Industry bodies including the Tourism Business Council of SA and the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) believe the government’s blanket ban on leisure tourists from countries deemed “high risk” is unjustified.

The general view is that anyone who provides proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours from the time of departure and is cleared by screening protocols should be allowed entry to help lift SA’s tourist economy.

Hotels, especially those in Cape Town and surrounds that are heavily dependent on international trade, have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic-induced slump in tourist arrivals.

Lockdown-related travel restrictions couldn’t have come at a worse time for Cape Town, as it s hotel industry was only just on the rebound following the 2017/2018 drought.

At least six new hotels (about 1,500 rooms) opened their doors last year, adding to the number of empty rooms across the Mother City.

New hotels include the three-star Signature Lux Foreshore and Capetonian Hotel, as well as two five-star boutique hotels — Gorgeous George and Labotessa. All four are in the city centre.

A further four developments are either under construction or being planned for the CBD.

The latest hotel trading figures, as tracked by global hospitality analytics specialist STR, show that Cape Town had a bumper January and February (see the graph). In January alone, occupancies rose 5.2% to 69.5%, while revenue per available room climbed 13.5% to R1,488.90.