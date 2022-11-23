Fuel your wanderlust with a magical holiday experience from Dream Hotels & Resorts
From the beach to the bush, the properties are located in regions brimming with outdoor activities and cultural experiences
With mountains begging to be trekked, beautiful beaches and flavourful fare, SA’s got something to satisfy everyone. But where to start?
“Whatever you’re looking for in the coming months, just know that you can find it with us,” says Nick Dickson, Dream Hotels & Resorts CEO.
“With a portfolio consisting of 22 resorts dotted across the country, Dream Hotels & Resorts is on a mission to revitalise the local tourism sector while providing guests with reimagined experiences — guaranteed to fuel your wanderlust.”
Ready to make local holidays a big part of your lifestyle again? Here’s what to expect from Dream Hotels & Resorts, wherever you are and whoever you’re with.
Fuel up on family fun
Whether you're a single parent or a crew with grandma, grandpa and a few kiddies in tow, Dream Hotels & Resorts properties provide a second home for loved ones to come together. The team is committed to providing comfort and convenience with a good dose of fun.
At Dream Hotels & Resorts, kids are king, and aside from fishing trips, boat rides and safari drives, there are pools to splash in and plenty of space to tire out those little legs. The Dream Xplorers programme provides some healthy distraction, much to the delight of the grown-ups.
Get back into the bush
If there's one thing Dream Hotels & Resorts does well, it's the quintessential SA safari. Picture this: expert-led game drives with sundowners on cue, stargazing around the fire, boma feasts, and birding galore. Nature lovers, this one's for you.
If you're looking to tick the Big 5 off your wildlife list, the experienced tracker guides know the way to go. For a fresh perspective, you can set out on a sunset barge cruise at Finfoot Lake Reserve in the North West Province, try a segway tour or move with the pace of nature on a guided bush walk.
Find your happy place
If you're looking to escape the daily grind or gain a fresh perspective, Dream Hotels & Resorts has no shortage of holiday hideouts to strengthen your connection with nature and yourself. From the moment you arrive, expect service excellence, warmth and care.
Escape, reset an reconnect with a variety of Dream Hotels & Resorts properties across SA.
Practise your asanas, engage in meditation, walk the beach barefoot, and trace the serpentine path of the labyrinth at Stonehill River Lodge in Swellendam. Level up on relaxation, something special from the pamper packages — me-time spa sessions and treatments. You can also enjoy a freshly prepared culinary treat with ingredients from the garden.
Make a beeline for the beach
Dream Hotels & Resorts appreciates everything that comes with the beach: wiggling our toes in the sand, making a splash near the shoreline, but most of all, sprawling out on the sunlounger, cocktail in hand.
If you want to squeeze in as much action as possible or catch up on some rest and recreation, Dream Hotels & Resorts has some of the best beaches. From the Blue Marlin Hotel along the KwaZulu-Natal south coast to Zimbali Lodge further north, this is your chance to sunbathe, swim, surf and snorkel to your heart’s content.
Team adventures for the win
Tired of that traditional office space? Switch out bland and beige for more beach or bush as your next meeting backdrop. Striking that perfect balance between professionalism and fun, Dream Hotels & Resorts holiday properties hit the sweet spot for corporates looking to host their next event.
Think top-notch conference rooms, speedy connectivity, upgraded facilities and immersive dining experiences. With the choice of flexible holiday options, corporate teams can tick off their to-dos in between foot rubs at the spa and plenty of opportunities for downtime.
Adventures for thrill-seekers
Itching to get back in the water or break in those hiking boots? Dream Hotels & Resorts holiday properties are located in regions brimming with outdoor activities and cultural experiences. Book a stay and you’ll get instant access to a treasure trove of value-adds that won’t burn a hole in your budget.
From the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival to Knysna’s Oyster Festival, the annual Sardine Run, and whale season — time your visit along with a local festival to wring every bit of richness out of your next holiday. If you’re interested in what the resorts have to offer you and your loved ones, contact the Dream Hotels & Resorts team today.
Email: reservations@dreamresorts.co.za
Phone: 086-101-0347
This article was paid for by Dream Hotels & Resorts.