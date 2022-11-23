Fuel your wanderlust with a magical holiday experience from Dream Hotels & Resorts

With mountains begging to be trekked, beautiful beaches and flavourful fare, SA’s got something to satisfy everyone. But where to start?

“Whatever you’re looking for in the coming months, just know that you can find it with us,” says Nick Dickson, Dream Hotels & Resorts CEO.

“With a portfolio consisting of 22 resorts dotted across the country, Dream Hotels & Resorts is on a mission to revitalise the local tourism sector while providing guests with reimagined experiences — guaranteed to fuel your wanderlust.”

Ready to make local holidays a big part of your lifestyle again? Here’s what to expect from Dream Hotels & Resorts, wherever you are and whoever you’re with.

Fuel up on family fun

Whether you're a single parent or a crew with grandma, grandpa and a few kiddies in tow, Dream Hotels & Resorts properties provide a second home for loved ones to come together. The team is committed to providing comfort and convenience with a good dose of fun.

At Dream Hotels & Resorts, kids are king, and aside from fishing trips, boat rides and safari drives, there are pools to splash in and plenty of space to tire out those little legs. The Dream Xplorers programme provides some healthy distraction, much to the delight of the grown-ups.

Get back into the bush

If there's one thing Dream Hotels & Resorts does well, it's the quintessential SA safari. Picture this: expert-led game drives with sundowners on cue, stargazing around the fire, boma feasts, and birding galore. Nature lovers, this one's for you.

If you're looking to tick the Big 5 off your wildlife list, the experienced tracker guides know the way to go. For a fresh perspective, you can set out on a sunset barge cruise at Finfoot Lake Reserve in the North West Province, try a segway tour or move with the pace of nature on a guided bush walk.

Find your happy place

If you're looking to escape the daily grind or gain a fresh perspective, Dream Hotels & Resorts has no shortage of holiday hideouts to strengthen your connection with nature and yourself. From the moment you arrive, expect service excellence, warmth and care.