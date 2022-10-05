An integrated port system across the continent is key to realising AfCFTA

A system of integrated hub ports along the continental coastline is vital if the full potential of the $1.2bn or more African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is to be realised and exploited.

However, there is a real danger that countries continue to develop in silos and vie with each other to develop these hubs instead of working together to take full advantage of the potential offered in terms of both intercontinental and global trade.

This is particularly true as maritime vessel sizes continue to increase — with Panamax (size limits for ships travelling through the Panama Canal) and post-Panamax vessels now regularly plying the sea routes. This means constant pressure for capital investment to address and accommodate the changing vessel dimensions.

A stark example of the need to integrate is Africa’s largest East Coast port — the 23-berth Kenyan port Lamu — developed to service the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor. The first phase was completed at a cost of $354m, but it stands virtually idle, said Andrea Ciseau, secretary-general of the Ports Management Association of Eastern & Southern Africa (PMAESA).

Ciseau’s strong message was delivered to a Transnet one-day “Connecting Africa” conference held at Kempton Park, Gauteng, in September.

The theme of co-operation was echoed by other delegates participating in the conference, which took the form of a series of panel discussions dealing with transnational railway transport corridors and building integrated port systems.

“The reality is that the most successful hub ports are those located on the corners of the continent, such as Morocco, Djibouti and Durban,” said Ciseau.