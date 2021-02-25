HOT PROPERTY: Clifton lock-up-and-go holiday apartment
With a guide price of R5.8m, this spacious one-bedroom apartment opposite Clifton’s First Beach will be available to purchase in an online auction
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R5.8m
WHO: Pam Golding Auctions
With a guide price of R5.8m, this spacious one-bedroom apartment opposite Clifton’s First Beach will be available to purchase in an online auction on February 25. It is fully furnished and has a balcony with ocean views across to Fourth Beach. It’s an ideal lock-up-and-go holiday apartment or buy-to-let investment in a highly sought-after neighbourhood.
WHERE: Simbithi Eco Estate, Ballito
PRICE: R27.95m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This four-bedroom contemporary home spans 752m² over three storeys and is well positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the most prestigious estates on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Large patios allow for seamless all-season entertainment. The house has top-notch finishes, including Neolith countertops and Gaggenau kitchen appliances. Other features include a champagne bar, triple garaging and staff quarters.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.