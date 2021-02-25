News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton lock-up-and-go holiday apartment

With a guide price of R5.8m, this spacious one-bedroom apartment opposite Clifton’s First Beach will be available to purchase in an online auction

25 February 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R5.8m

WHO: Pam Golding Auctions

With a guide price of R5.8m, this spacious one-bedroom apartment opposite Clifton’s First Beach will be available to purchase in an online auction on February 25. It is fully furnished and has a balcony with ocean views across to Fourth Beach. It’s an ideal lock-up-and-go holiday apartment or buy-to-let investment in a highly sought-after neighbourhood.

WHERE: Simbithi Eco Estate, Ballito

PRICE: R27.95m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This four-bedroom contemporary home spans 752m² over three storeys and is well positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the most prestigious estates on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Large patios allow for seamless all-season entertainment. The house has top-notch finishes, including Neolith countertops and Gaggenau kitchen appliances. Other features include a champagne bar, triple garaging and staff quarters.

