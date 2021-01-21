News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-modern R27m Mossel Bay home

21 January 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Pinnacle Point, Mossel Bay

PRICE: R27m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This ultra-modern home in one of the Garden Route’s most popular golf estates boasts spectacular cliff-side, clubhouse and golf course views. It has five en-suite bedrooms, multiple living rooms, designer kitchen and a rim-flow swimming pool. There’s also a 3.2m aquarium fish tank, Koi pond, imported Italian lights and tiles, an 8-seater Jacuzzi, fully equipped staff suite and an office with a music room.

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: R32m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Located on the Kleinrivier lagoon between Hermanus and Stanford, this 6.8ha lifestyle estate boasts an abundance of wildlife. The Cape vernacular main homestead consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and reception areas that flow to wrap patios. It has exclusive access to the lagoon and, by boat, to the beach. There is a separate one-and two-bedroom cottage on the property.

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan-inspired Kyalami Estates home

This spacious, Tuscan-inspired family home is built on three levels and offers six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and multiple reception and ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R10.55m Shaka’s Rock home

This tastefully modernised beachfront home has 180°ocean views and private access to one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most popular beaches
News & Fox
1 month ago

HOT PROPERTY: A R7.9m Waterkloof dream home

Situated in the heart of prestigious Waterkloof, this spacious family home has seven bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms
News & Fox
1 month ago

