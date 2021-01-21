HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-modern R27m Mossel Bay home

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: R32m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Located on the Kleinrivier lagoon between Hermanus and Stanford, this 6.8ha lifestyle estate boasts an abundance of wildlife. The Cape vernacular main homestead consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and reception areas that flow to wrap patios. It has exclusive access to the lagoon and, by boat, to the beach. There is a separate one-and two-bedroom cottage on the property.