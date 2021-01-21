HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-modern R27m Mossel Bay home
WHERE: Pinnacle Point, Mossel Bay
PRICE: R27m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This ultra-modern home in one of the Garden Route’s most popular golf estates boasts spectacular cliff-side, clubhouse and golf course views. It has five en-suite bedrooms, multiple living rooms, designer kitchen and a rim-flow swimming pool. There’s also a 3.2m aquarium fish tank, Koi pond, imported Italian lights and tiles, an 8-seater Jacuzzi, fully equipped staff suite and an office with a music room.
WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape
PRICE: R32m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Located on the Kleinrivier lagoon between Hermanus and Stanford, this 6.8ha lifestyle estate boasts an abundance of wildlife. The Cape vernacular main homestead consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and reception areas that flow to wrap patios. It has exclusive access to the lagoon and, by boat, to the beach. There is a separate one-and two-bedroom cottage on the property.
