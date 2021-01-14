HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan-inspired Kyalami Estates home

WHERE: Dominica, Caribbean

PRICE: From $208,000

WHO: LIO Global

SA investors who buy part or full ownership of one of 42 villas that comprise "The Residences" at Secret Bay qualify for a second passport via the Caribbean country’s citizen-by-investment programme. Secret Bay is a six-star resort, spectacularly situated on a cliff top where the rainforest meets the sea. Each villa is in its own secluded enclave and has a private plunge pool.