HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan-inspired Kyalami Estates home
WHERE: Kyalami Estates, Johannesburg
PRICE: R10.5m
WHO: Seeff
This spacious, Tuscan-inspired family home is built on three levels and offers six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and multiple reception and entertainment areas. The house has 979m² under roof and spans a large stand of 1,129m². Additional features include staff accommodation, a pool, jacuzzi, wine cellar, gym, sauna, a gas generator and inverters.
WHERE: Dominica, Caribbean
PRICE: From $208,000
WHO: LIO Global
SA investors who buy part or full ownership of one of 42 villas that comprise "The Residences" at Secret Bay qualify for a second passport via the Caribbean country’s citizen-by-investment programme. Secret Bay is a six-star resort, spectacularly situated on a cliff top where the rainforest meets the sea. Each villa is in its own secluded enclave and has a private plunge pool.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.