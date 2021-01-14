News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan-inspired Kyalami Estates home

14 January 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Kyalami Estates, Johannesburg

PRICE: R10.5m

WHO: Seeff

This spacious, Tuscan-inspired family home is built on three levels and offers six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and multiple reception and entertainment areas. The house has 979m² under roof and spans a large stand of 1,129m². Additional features include staff accommodation, a pool, jacuzzi, wine cellar, gym, sauna, a gas generator and inverters.

WHERE: Dominica, Caribbean

PRICE: From $208,000

WHO: LIO Global

SA investors who buy part or full ownership of one of 42 villas that comprise "The Residences" at Secret Bay qualify for a second passport via the Caribbean country’s citizen-by-investment programme. Secret Bay is a six-star resort, spectacularly situated on a cliff top where the rainforest meets the sea. Each villa is in its own secluded enclave and has a private plunge pool.

