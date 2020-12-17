News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R10.55m Shaka’s Rock home

17 December 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Shaka’s Rock, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R10.55m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this tastefully modernised beachfront home has 180°ocean views and private access to one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most popular beaches. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, four living areas and a large entertainment area. Extras include a study, staff accommodation, double garage and ample parking space.

WHERE: Sedgefield, Garden Route

PRICE: R12.5m

WHO: RE/MAX Collection

This elegant family home, in the gated estate of Cola Views in Cola Beach, offers a seamless indoor-outdoor flow with ocean and mountain views. It has five en-suite bedrooms, three with their own balconies. Other features include a heated, salt-chlorinated swimming pool surrounded by garapa timber decking, a water-wise fynbos garden, a borehole, solar panels and a back-up inverter.

HOT PROPERTY: A R7.9m Waterkloof dream home

Situated in the heart of prestigious Waterkloof, this spacious family home has seven bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s R14m three-level mansion

Set in a prime, elevated position with panoramic views across Sandton and towards the Magaliesberg, this three-level mansion is situated in a 24-hour ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: New sectional title development in Milnerton

Burmeister on Park, a new seven-storey sectional title development on Cape Town’s burgeoning western seaboard, consists of 67 one-and two-bedroom ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Public sector unions: outraged and determined
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 263: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
PODCAST: Gidon Novick tells Peter Bruce why he ...
News & Fox
4.
How to read the Financial Mail e-edition
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R45m supersized Green Point penthouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Complete privacy in this R15.8m Knysna home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R23m home in Paarl’s prestigious Val de Vie Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: artistic R5.25m seaside home in Kommetjie

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R17m bushveld retreat in Hartbeespoort

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m designer home in the heart of Sandton

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Architectural R8.8m Mooikloof home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R23m contemporary masterpiece

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.