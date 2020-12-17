HOT PROPERTY: R10.55m Shaka’s Rock home
WHERE: Shaka’s Rock, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R10.55m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this tastefully modernised beachfront home has 180°ocean views and private access to one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most popular beaches. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, four living areas and a large entertainment area. Extras include a study, staff accommodation, double garage and ample parking space.
WHERE: Sedgefield, Garden Route
PRICE: R12.5m
WHO: RE/MAX Collection
This elegant family home, in the gated estate of Cola Views in Cola Beach, offers a seamless indoor-outdoor flow with ocean and mountain views. It has five en-suite bedrooms, three with their own balconies. Other features include a heated, salt-chlorinated swimming pool surrounded by garapa timber decking, a water-wise fynbos garden, a borehole, solar panels and a back-up inverter.
