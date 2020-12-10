HOT PROPERTY: A R7.9m Waterkloof dream home
WHERE: Waterkloof, Pretoria
PRICE: R7.9m
WHO: Seeff
Situated in the heart of prestigious Waterkloof, this spacious family home has seven bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms as well as multiple reception and living rooms, making it ideal for working from home. The property also has two self-contained flatlets, so it’s well suited for multigenerational living. Special features include double-volume ceilings and handcrafted solid wood features.
WHERE: Riversdale, Western Cape
PRICE: R18m
WHO: Seeff
Located about 50km north of Stilbaai on the Garden Route, this 397ha Karoo game farm is offered as a going concern. The asking price includes an 800m² residence, two smaller houses, staff accommodation, garaging and barns as well as a variety of game. Extras include a shiraz vineyard, a vegetable garden and various 4x4 and mountain bike trails.
