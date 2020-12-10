HOT PROPERTY: A R7.9m Waterkloof dream home

WHERE: Waterkloof, Pretoria

PRICE: R7.9m

WHO: Seeff

Situated in the heart of prestigious Waterkloof, this spacious family home has seven bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms as well as multiple reception and living rooms, making it ideal for working from home. The property also has two self-contained flatlets, so it’s well suited for multigenerational living. Special features include double-volume ceilings and handcrafted solid wood features.