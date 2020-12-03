HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s R14m three-level mansion
WHERE: Bedfordview, Johannesburg
PRICE: R14m (guide price)
WHO: Pam Golding Auctions
Set in a prime, elevated position with panoramic views across Sandton and towards the Magaliesberg, this three-level mansion is situated in a 24-hour secure estate. The house has six bedrooms and various living and entertainment areas. Included are a lift, a borehole and a generator. The property will be sold on auction on December 10 along with various other properties.
WHERE: Woodstock, Cape Town
PRICE: From R960,000
WHO: Remax Living
Sir Lowry Square, a new development in Woodstock, is designed for a true live, work and play lifestyle and offers 195 apartments ranging from 24m² studios to a 170m² duplex penthouse. It has two floors of retail, including a Pick n Pay, Clicks, various eateries and coffee shops as well as a fitness/yoga studio, a rooftop terrace and lap pool, laundromat facilities and secure basement parking.
