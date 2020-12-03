HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s R14m three-level mansion

WHERE: Bedfordview, Johannesburg

PRICE: R14m (guide price)

WHO: Pam Golding Auctions

Set in a prime, elevated position with panoramic views across Sandton and towards the Magaliesberg, this three-level mansion is situated in a 24-hour secure estate. The house has six bedrooms and various living and entertainment areas. Included are a lift, a borehole and a generator. The property will be sold on auction on December 10 along with various other properties.