News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s R14m three-level mansion

03 December 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Bedfordview, Johannesburg

PRICE: R14m (guide price)

WHO: Pam Golding Auctions

Set in a prime, elevated position with panoramic views across Sandton and towards the Magaliesberg, this three-level mansion is situated in a 24-hour secure estate. The house has six bedrooms and various living and entertainment areas. Included are a lift, a borehole and a generator. The property will be sold on auction on December 10 along with various other properties.

WHERE: Woodstock, Cape Town

PRICE: From R960,000

WHO: Remax Living

Sir Lowry Square, a new development in Woodstock, is designed for a true live, work and play lifestyle and offers 195 apartments ranging from 24m² studios to a 170m² duplex penthouse. It has two floors of retail, including a Pick n Pay, Clicks, various eateries and coffee shops as well as a fitness/yoga studio, a rooftop terrace and lap pool, laundromat facilities and secure basement parking.

HOT PROPERTY: New sectional title development in Milnerton

Burmeister on Park, a new seven-storey sectional title development on Cape Town’s burgeoning western seaboard, consists of 67 one-and two-bedroom ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R45m supersized Green Point penthouse

Situated on the top floor of a hotel in the heart of Green Point, this supersized penthouse offers the ultimate in understated luxury
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Complete privacy in this R15.8m Knysna home

Perched on a cliff edge, this property overlooks Cove Beach at Pezula Golf Estate and offers striking ocean views and complete privacy
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Finally, an SOE chairman standing up to ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Trillian’s bid to grab the Carlton Hotel
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Complete privacy in this R15.8m Knysna home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R23m home in Paarl’s prestigious Val de Vie Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: artistic R5.25m seaside home in Kommetjie

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m designer home in the heart of Sandton

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Architectural R8.8m Mooikloof home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R23m contemporary masterpiece

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R19.5m Edwardian-styled residence in Morningside

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.