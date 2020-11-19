HOT PROPERTY: R45m supersized Green Point penthouse

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: From R4.2m (stands only)

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

The construction of the first luxury home at the upscale Signature Sibaya development in the Sibaya precinct between Umhlanga and eMdloti has just been completed. The development, which comprises has only 45 stands, set a new benchmark for land prices in the area at R4,000-R5000/m² when it was first launched in early 2016. A 2,000m² vacant plot was recently sold for a R12m, equivalent towhich translates into the equivalent of R6,000/m².