HOT PROPERTY: R45m supersized Green Point penthouse

19 November 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Green Point, Cape Town

PRICE: R45m

WHO: RE/MAX Living

Situated on the top floor of a hotel in the heart of Green Point, this supersized penthouse offers the ultimate in understated luxury. The property spans 700m² and has five bedrooms, seven and a half 7½ bathrooms, a handcrafted Valcucine kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, and a rooftop pool and entertainment area with stunning views. Other features include a fully equipped butler’s suite, a spa, a gym and a water filtration system.

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: From R4.2m (stands only)

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

The construction of the first luxury home at the upscale Signature Sibaya development in the Sibaya precinct between Umhlanga and eMdloti has just been completed. The development, which comprises has only 45 stands, set a new benchmark for land prices in the area at R4,000-R5000/m² when it was first launched in early 2016. A 2,000m² vacant plot was recently sold for a R12m, equivalent towhich translates into the equivalent of R6,000/m².

