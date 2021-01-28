HOT PROPERTY: R39.9m Camp’s Bay stunner

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R39.995m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This multistorey apartment in a secure new development on Camps Bay Drive is a short stroll from the Camps Bay beaches and restaurant and shopping strip. The beachfront apartment is on 525m² and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and expansive indoor/outdoor entertainment spaces. Additional features include a 14m lap pool, cinema and gym.