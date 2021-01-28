HOT PROPERTY: R39.9m Camp’s Bay stunner
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R39.995m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This multistorey apartment in a secure new development on Camps Bay Drive is a short stroll from the Camps Bay beaches and restaurant and shopping strip. The beachfront apartment is on 525m² and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and expansive indoor/outdoor entertainment spaces. Additional features include a 14m lap pool, cinema and gym.
WHERE: Jansenville, Eastern Cape
PRICE: R4.75m
WHO: Seeff
Perfectly located as a weekend getaway or guesthouse, this Noorsveld game and lifestyle farm of 494ha offers stunning views of the Karoo surrounds. The price includes a variety of game species, two properties including a modern four-bedroom stone house and the original homestead, as well as household goods, vehicles and farm equipment.
