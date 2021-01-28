News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R39.9m Camp’s Bay stunner

28 January 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R39.995m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This multistorey apartment in a secure new development on Camps Bay Drive is a short stroll from the Camps Bay beaches and restaurant and shopping strip. The beachfront apartment is on 525m² and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and expansive indoor/outdoor entertainment spaces. Additional features include a 14m lap pool, cinema and gym.

WHERE: Jansenville, Eastern Cape

PRICE: R4.75m

WHO: Seeff

Perfectly located as a weekend getaway or guesthouse, this Noorsveld game and lifestyle farm of 494ha offers stunning views of the Karoo surrounds. The price includes a variety of game species, two properties including a modern four-bedroom stone house and the original homestead, as well as household goods, vehicles and farm equipment.

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-modern R27m Mossel Bay home

This ultra-modern home in one of the Garden Route’s most popular golf estates boasts spectacular cliff-side, clubhouse and golf course views
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan-inspired Kyalami Estates home

This spacious, Tuscan-inspired family home is built on three levels and offers six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and multiple reception and ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R10.55m Shaka’s Rock home

This tastefully modernised beachfront home has 180°ocean views and private access to one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most popular beaches
News & Fox
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Unions slam Ramaphosa over booze ban
News & Fox
2.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers: Hospital admissions in SA
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: A R7.9m Waterkloof dream home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s R14m three-level mansion

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: New sectional title development in Milnerton

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R45m supersized Green Point penthouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Complete privacy in this R15.8m Knysna home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R23m home in Paarl’s prestigious Val de Vie Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: artistic R5.25m seaside home in Kommetjie

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.