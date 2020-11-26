HOT PROPERTY: New sectional title development in Milnerton
WHERE: Milnerton, Cape Town
PRICE: From R1.3m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Burmeister on Park, a new seven-storey sectional title development on Cape Town’s burgeoning western seaboard, consists of 67 one-and two-bedroom apartments from 41m² to 80m², many with great ocean views. It is a block from Lagoon beach, 500m from a MyCiTi bus stop and a 10-minute commute to Cape Town’s CBD. All apartments have high-speed fibre.
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R16.25m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
Nestled on one acre of land on a hillside in Crofters Valley, this French-style family home in a gated estate has uninterrupted ocean, mountain and valley views. The property, which has a distinctive country feel, offers five bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms, a large kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, spacious living areas, a study, a pyjama lounge, a courtyard for alfresco dining and a large veranda well-suited to outdoor entertainment.
