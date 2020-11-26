HOT PROPERTY: New sectional title development in Milnerton

WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R16.25m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Nestled on one acre of land on a hillside in Crofters Valley, this French-style family home in a gated estate has uninterrupted ocean, mountain and valley views. The property, which has a distinctive country feel, offers five bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms, a large kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, spacious living areas, a study, a pyjama lounge, a courtyard for alfresco dining and a large veranda well-suited to outdoor entertainment.