HOT PROPERTY: R45m contemporary masterpiece in Dainfern
WHERE: Dainfern, Joburg
PRICE: R45m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s Realty
This contemporary masterpiece on a 1,400m² stand in Dainfern Golf Estate offers great fairway and river views. The house has four en suite bedrooms, a guest suite and open-plan living spaces. The entertainment area includes an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, sunken fire pit, heated infinity pool and Jacuzzi. The house has piped underfloor heating, airconditioning throughout, a 50kVA generator and a borehole.
WHERE: Bishopstowe, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R39m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This luxury safari lodge on a 525ha private game farm is a 15-minute drive from Pietermaritzburg. The property has eight en suite bedrooms and an open-plan lounge, dining, entertainment, kitchen and scullery area. Stacking doors open onto a large deck with an infinity pool and hot tub. Downstairs is space for a bar, wine cellar, pool table and gym. The estate boasts a large buffalo population.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.