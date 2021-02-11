News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R45m contemporary masterpiece in Dainfern

11 February 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Dainfern, Joburg

PRICE: R45m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s Realty

This contemporary masterpiece on a 1,400m² stand in Dainfern Golf Estate offers great fairway and river views. The house has four en suite bedrooms, a guest suite and open-plan living spaces. The entertainment area includes an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, sunken fire pit, heated infinity pool and Jacuzzi. The house has piped underfloor heating, airconditioning throughout, a 50kVA generator and a borehole.

WHERE: Bishopstowe, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R39m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This luxury safari lodge on a 525ha private game farm is a 15-minute drive from Pietermaritzburg. The property has eight en suite bedrooms and an open-plan lounge, dining, entertainment, kitchen and scullery area. Stacking doors open onto a large deck with an infinity pool and hot tub. Downstairs is space for a bar, wine cellar, pool table and gym. The estate boasts a large buffalo population.

HOT PROPERTY: Pinnacle Point home in prime seafront position

Set in a prime seafront position in Pinnacle Point golf estate on the Garden Route, this modern beach bungalow has unsurpassed ocean views from each ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R39.9m Camp’s Bay stunner

This multistorey apartment in a secure new development on Camps Bay Drive is a short stroll from the Camps Bay beaches and restaurant and shopping ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-modern R27m Mossel Bay home

This ultra-modern home in one of the Garden Route’s most popular golf estates boasts spectacular cliff-side, clubhouse and golf course views
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

