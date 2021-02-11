HOT PROPERTY: R45m contemporary masterpiece in Dainfern

WHERE: Bishopstowe, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R39m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This luxury safari lodge on a 525ha private game farm is a 15-minute drive from Pietermaritzburg. The property has eight en suite bedrooms and an open-plan lounge, dining, entertainment, kitchen and scullery area. Stacking doors open onto a large deck with an infinity pool and hot tub. Downstairs is space for a bar, wine cellar, pool table and gym. The estate boasts a large buffalo population.