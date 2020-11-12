HOT PROPERTY: Complete privacy in this R15.8m Knysna

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route

PRICE: R11.75m

WHO: Seeff

Located on the banks of the Keurbooms River in Matjesfontein Estate, this property is built on a 2,661m² plot and has four bedrooms, several living rooms, a wood-panelled study and staff accommodation. The Cape farm-style home has a large covered veranda with views over rolling lawns and lush gardens with direct access to the river. The property also has solar heating and rainwater storage tanks.