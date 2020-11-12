News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Complete privacy in this R15.8m Knysna

12 November 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route

PRICE: R15.8m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Perched on a cliff edge, this property overlooks Cove Beach at Pezula Golf Estate and offers striking ocean views and complete privacy. The well-proportioned home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a modern open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas. Additional features include a rimless solar-heated pool, solar geysers, a sauna, a Zen garden and a protected braai area.

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route

PRICE: R11.75m

WHO: Seeff

Located on the banks of the Keurbooms River in Matjesfontein Estate, this property is built on a 2,661m² plot and has four bedrooms, several living rooms, a wood-panelled study and staff accommodation. The Cape farm-style home has a large covered veranda with views over rolling lawns and lush gardens with direct access to the river. The property also has solar heating and rainwater storage tanks.

