HOT PROPERTY: Complete privacy in this R15.8m Knysna
WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route
PRICE: R15.8m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Perched on a cliff edge, this property overlooks Cove Beach at Pezula Golf Estate and offers striking ocean views and complete privacy. The well-proportioned home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a modern open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas. Additional features include a rimless solar-heated pool, solar geysers, a sauna, a Zen garden and a protected braai area.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route
PRICE: R11.75m
WHO: Seeff
Located on the banks of the Keurbooms River in Matjesfontein Estate, this property is built on a 2,661m² plot and has four bedrooms, several living rooms, a wood-panelled study and staff accommodation. The Cape farm-style home has a large covered veranda with views over rolling lawns and lush gardens with direct access to the river. The property also has solar heating and rainwater storage tanks.
