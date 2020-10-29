HOT PROPERTY: artistic R5.25m seaside home in Kommetjie
WHERE: Kommetjie, Cape Town
PRICE: R5.25m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This artistic seaside home is situated close to Long Beach in an indigenous garden with birdlife. It offers beautiful ocean and mountain views. The property consists of four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan living area with a fireplace and a farm-style kitchen with yellowwood finishes. The entertainment area has a firepit and a pool surrounded by a balau deck.
WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town
PRICE: R1.1m-R3.55m
WHO: Blok
Six on N in Norfolk Road — the latest project of Cape Town-based developer Blok — consists of 87 apartments that range from studios of 20m² to two-bedroom units of up to 75m², some with ocean views. Each apartment contains an integrated workstation. Residents have access to communal boardrooms and shared leisure amenities, including a rooftop pool and fitness studio as well as an on-site deli.
