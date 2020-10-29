News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: artistic R5.25m seaside home in Kommetjie

29 October 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Kommetjie, Cape Town

PRICE: R5.25m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This artistic seaside home is situated close to Long Beach in an indigenous garden with birdlife. It offers beautiful ocean and mountain views. The property consists of four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan living area with a fireplace and a farm-style kitchen with yellowwood finishes. The entertainment area has a firepit and a pool surrounded by a balau deck.

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: R1.1m-R3.55m

WHO: Blok

Six on N in Norfolk Road — the latest project of Cape Town-based developer Blok — consists of 87 apartments that range from studios of 20m² to two-bedroom units of up to 75m², some with ocean views. Each apartment contains an integrated workstation. Residents have access to communal boardrooms and shared leisure amenities, including a rooftop pool and fitness studio as well as an on-site deli.

