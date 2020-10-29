HOT PROPERTY: artistic R5.25m seaside home in Kommetjie

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: R1.1m-R3.55m

WHO: Blok

Six on N in Norfolk Road — the latest project of Cape Town-based developer Blok — consists of 87 apartments that range from studios of 20m² to two-bedroom units of up to 75m², some with ocean views. Each apartment contains an integrated workstation. Residents have access to communal boardrooms and shared leisure amenities, including a rooftop pool and fitness studio as well as an on-site deli.